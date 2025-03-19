New York State Police says that they responded to a report of an assault late Friday morning. Officials say they have arrested a 52-year-old man in New York state, and he has now been charged with multiple offenses. One of these alleged crimes includes felony 2nd degree assault leading to injury of a person age 65 or older.

New York State Police Say Caregiver Struck Elderly Man In the Face With Dog Dish

New York State Police said in a press release that on March 14, troopers responded to a report of an assault in the village of Canisteo in Steuben County.

Troopers say that they were dispatched by Steuben County 911 to investigate an incident in which a male victim reported being assaulted by his in-home caregiver earlier in the day.

See Also: New York State Man Allegedly Hit Person With Sock Full of Rocks

Troopers said they made contact with the victim at a residence where he reported that his caregiver, later identified as a 52-year-old Canisteo man, struck him in the face with a dog dish following a verbal altercation. The victim sustained minor injuries, including a laceration on his nose, facial swelling, and a black eye.

Following the assault, troopers say that the suspect allegedly forced the victim to drive him to a local Dollar General, where he took the victim’s car keys to prevent him from leaving. Fearing further harm, police say the victim left on foot and sought help from a residence, where he called 911.

Troopers said they attempted to locate the suspect at the Dollar General but found he had already left the area. However, after further investigation, troopers say they contacted the suspect via phone, and he agreed to meet at the Dollar General but did not arrive.

Authorities said they later located him at his residence, where he was taken into custody without incident and transported for processing.