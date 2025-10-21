New York Landmarks Lit in Red, Yellow, Pink and Blue; Here’s Why

You may have noticed the Mid-Hudson Bridge lit up in bright red, yellow, pink, and blue. The colorful light show has left many Hudson Valley drivers wondering what’s going on.

New York’s bridges and landmarks have a habit of changing colors for special events. One week it’s green for St. Patrick’s Day, another week it’s blue for law enforcement and sometimes it’s red, white, and blue for a national holiday. But this week’s rainbow palette isn’t about sports, awareness campaigns, or patriotism.

Why Are New York Landmarks Lit in Red, Yellow, Pink, and Blue?

The festive color palette displayed on buildings across New York is to celebrate the holiday of Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights. On Monday, October 20, Governor Kathy Hochul ordered 16 landmarks across the state to glow in those bright shades to mark the occasion. The display includes the Mid Hudson Bridge, the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, Niagara Falls, One World Trade Center, and Grand Central Terminal’s Pershing Square Viaduct.

What is Diwali?

Aside from that one episode of The Office, many Hudson Valley residents are sadly unfamiliar with Diwali. It's surprising, because Diwali is one of the most celebrated holidays in India and among South Asian communities around the world. It symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. Families celebrate by decorating their homes with oil lamps and candles called diyas, lighting fireworks, sharing sweets, and spending time together.

Governor Hochul said the display honors the Indian and South Asian communities whose “extraordinary contributions” have helped shape New York. She added that the holiday reminds everyone to celebrate the light that brings warmth and unity across the state.

So if you happen to spot the Hudson Valley skyline sparkling in shades of red, yellow, pink, and blue this week, it's a sign that you should join the rest of the world in the celebration of Diwali, a time for new beginnings.

