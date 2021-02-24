New York Lays Down Some Kind of Dumb Rules For Dancing at Events

Life slowly returns to normal. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in January that weddings, and other party events can return at 50% capacity by March 15. Of course, there are going to be some changes to expect. Some here in New York have wondered how the state would approach dancing in a COVID world. Now, normally we don't encourage too many people to dance in public because they simply look ridiculous. Like, god awful. But after a year of cancellations and restrictions, and just being cooped up for so long, we understand some folks might need to blow off some steam.

Yes, there are weddings. People will want to get out and move a little. But before you go and plan your ceremonial first dance at your own wedding, then you might want to read some of this. Yes, as we said, be ready for some changes.

One of the big changes coming to dancing at events will be something called dancing zones. A dance zone is not some club full of doped up ravers from the 90s, it's actually a designated, small area where you and your immediate party are allowed to move around. That means you, your table, someone from your household, or other immediate family. No one else.

Syracuse.com says that they'll be marked areas that will keep these groups at least six feet apart. Now, one question about this is practicality. Who's the person who's going to go around enforcing this like some middle school social at the old gym? This remains to be seen. Some venues and staff might be more adamant about the new rules than others. Stay in your zone.

You also won't be allowed to visit another zone. That means no trying to hook up, or getting sloppy drunk and falling face first into another area of the floor. Moshing will also probably be frowned upon. But on the other hand, this means you have the perfect excuse to avoid some of those other party goers who can't seem to take a hint. You'll have to be tested for COVID in advance of the event, and also wear your masks on the dance floor. If you're that person who's always stuffing their mouth full of finger foods on the floor (every party has one), then you're s*** out of luck.

How about bands and live music? The new guidelines say they'll be allowed. However, if they're not wearing a mask, or blowing on an instrument or something else, then they'll have to stay 12 feet away from everyone.

