Weddings are probably not the best examples of social distancing in today's world. Many have had to either alter their plans by having online virtual weddings, or postpone their big day all together. Of course, this has to be a huge damper on an already big and stressful occasion. But now there's something to make it up. Beer! Okay, maybe it's not everyones' top choice, but it's still something.

WROC is reporting that Busch Beer is offering free beer for a year to any couples who's weddings plans were all screwed up by this whole COVID-19 pandemic.

You have until 11:59 P.M. Eastern time May 1 to enter. If you want a year's supply of cheap beer, couples must post a pic and tell everyone how they’re planning to celebrate their wedding day when it comes. Photos must be posted using the hashtags #BuschWeddingGift and #Sweepstakes.

WROC says that 250 winners will be selected May 2.

Hey, locked up inside with nothing else to do? You might as well crack a cold one open.

Listen to Hopkins in Middays on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: