Six of America’s Top 10 Landmarks Are in New York
New research has revealed the most picturesque landmarks in the U.S. with New York taking six of the top ten.
Student travel company Rustic Pathways analyzed the number of Instagram posts using the hashtags for 100 of the most popular landmarks and points of interest in America. The number of posts were ranked from highest to lowest to determine which landmarks are the most picturesque.
Most Picturesque New York Landmarks
#8 Statue of Liberty
The Statue of Liberty is eighth, with 2,373,184 Instagram posts using #empirestatebuilding. It is a symbol of freedom and democracy, standing proudly on Liberty Island in New York Harbor. Gifted to the United States by France in 1886, the 305-foot-tall statue was designed by Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi. It represents Libertas, the Roman goddess of freedom, holding a torch in her right hand, and a tablet inscribed with the date of the Declaration of Independence in her left. It is one of the most famous landmarks in the US and is a symbol of hope and opportunity for people around the world.
#7 The Empire State Building
With 3,287,696 Instagram posts under #empirestatebuilding. This iconic New York City symbol is a 102-story skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan. Completed in 1931, it was the tallest building in the world until 1970 and remains one of the most recognizable landmarks globally. Primarily designed to host corporate offices, it offers breathtaking views of the city from its popular observation decks on the 86th and 102nd floors, making it a major tourist attraction.
#4 Niagara Falls
Niagra Falls ranks fourth, with 3,894,954 Instagram posts under #niagrafalls. Located on the border between New York and Ontario, Canada, it is one of the most spectacular natural wonders of the world. Comprising three waterfalls—the Horseshoe Falls, American Falls, and Bridal Veil Falls—Niagara Falls attracts millions of visitors annually. There are also many attractions in the area, including boat tours like the famous Maid of the Mist, scenic viewpoints, and adventure activities, offering something for everybody.
#3 Brooklyn Bridge
Next on the list is Brooklyn Bridge, which has 3,942,484 Instagram posts under #brooklynbridge. This architectural marvel spans the East River, connecting Manhattan and Brooklyn in New York City. Completed in 1883, the bridge is celebrated for its Gothic-style towers and intricate cable design. It offers stunning views of the city skyline and the Statue of Liberty, making it a popular spot for pedestrians, cyclists, and tourists.
#2 Times Square
In second place is Times Square, with 5,196,085 Instagram posts under #timessquare. This bustling commercial and entertainment hub is located in Midtown Manhattan, New York. Known for its dazzling digital billboards and vibrant atmosphere, it attracts millions of visitors annually. The area is famous for its Broadway theaters, flagship stores, and iconic celebrations such as the New Year's Eve ball drop. Times Square's electrifying energy makes it a must-visit destination for tourists and locals alike.
#1 Central Park
Taking the top spot is Central Park, New York, with 8,329,774 Instagram posts under #centralpark. Located in the heart of Manhattan, Central Park is an iconic landmark spanning 843 acres. Designed by Frederick Law Olmsted and Calvert Vaux, it opened in 1858 and is renowned for its picturesque landscapes. The park contains many attractions, including the Central Park Zoo, Belvedere Castle, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, making it a beloved retreat for both locals and tourists looking for a break from the hustle and bustle of the city.
Shayne Fitz-Coy, CEO of Rustic Pathways has commented:
“It is fascinating to see which of America’s landmarks appear on Instagram the most.
“It is no surprise that so many of them are in New York; the state is full of American culture and heritage, with beautiful sights, such as the Statue of Liberty and Central Park, that deserve to be celebrated and shared with the world.
The 10 most Instagrammable landmarks in America
Rank
Landmark
Number of Instagram posts under hashtag
1
Central Park
8,329,774
2
Times Square
5,196,085
3
Brooklyn Bridge
3,942,484
4
Niagara Falls
3,894,954
5
Las Vegas Strip
3,438,894
6
Golden Gate Bridge
3,347,128
7
Empire State Building
3,287,696
8
Statue of Liberty
2,373,184
9
Route 66
2,233,261
10
The White House
2,068,514
Rank
Landmark/ Point of Interest
Hashtag
No. of posts under hashtag
1
Central Park
centralpark
8,329,774
2
Times Square
timessquare
5,196,085
3
Brooklyn Bridge
brooklynbridge
3,942,484
4
Niagara Falls
niagarafalls
3,894,954
5
Las Vegas Strip
lasvegasstrip
3,438,894
6
Golden Gate Bridge
goldengatebridge
3,347,128
7
Empire State Building
empirestatebuilding
3,287,696
8
Statue of Liberty
statueofliberty
2,373,184
9
Route 66
route66
2,233,261
10
The White House
whitehouse
2,068,514
11
World Trade Center
worldtradecenter
1,434,264
12
French Quarter
frenchquarter
1,329,782
13
Space Needle
spaceneedle
1,145,497
14
Santa Monica Pier
santamonicapier
1,115,368
15
Wynwood Walls
wynwoodwalls
965,360
16
Hollywood Sign
hollywoodsign
824,362
17
Monument Valley
monumentvalley
746,522
18
Manhattan Skyline
nycskyline
652,814
19
Pikes Peak
pikespeak
602,415
20
Hoover Dam
hooverdam
565,966
21
Fifth Avenue
fifthavenue
524,491
22
Lincoln Memorial
lincolnmemorial
495,018
23
Pearl Harbor
pearlharbor
483,800
24
Metropolitan Museum of Art
metropolitanmuseumofart
443,390
25
Fremont Street Experience
fremontstreet
418,105
26
Willis Tower
willistower
414,094
27
Grand Central Terminal
grandcentralstation
378,876
28
Chicago Skyline
chicagoskyline
368,219
29
Cloud Gate
cloudgate
353,935
30
Chrysler Building
chryslerbuilding
341,479
31
Lombard Street
lombardstreet
318,613
32
Radio City Music Hall
radiocitymusichall
295,230
33
Fountains of Bellagio
bellagiofountains
266,727
34
Ellis Island
ellisisland
252,512
35
Biltmore Estate
biltmoreestate
227,904
36
Mount Rushmore
mountrushmore
219,995
37
Colonial Williamsburg
colonialwilliamsburg
200,329
38
Madison Square Park
madisonsquarepark
195,244
39
Jackson Square
jacksonsquare
189,988
40
Gateway Arch
gatewayarch
182,997
41
Newbury Street
newburystreet
171,626
42
Liberty Bell
libertybell
163,116
43
Ferry Building Marketplace
ferrybuilding
161,760
44
Delicate Arch
delicatearch
153,708
45
Southernmost Point
southernmostpoint
147,172
46
The Magnificent Mile
magnificentmile
130,853
47
Huntington Beach Pier
huntingtonbeachpier
127,719
48
Temple Square
templesquare
125,886
49
International Drive
internationaldrive
124,894
50
Old Town San Diego
oldtownsandiego
124,481
51
Rockerfeller Center
rockerfellercenter
120,038
52
Chimney Rock
chimneyrock
118,866
53
Walt Disney Concert Hall
waltdisneyconcerthall
104,698
54
Smith Mountain Lake
smithmountainlake
100,638
55
Minnesota State Fair
minnesotastatefair
98,855
56
Buckingham Fountain
buckinghamfountain
82,747
57
Minnehaha Falls
minnehahafalls
82,468
58
Reunion Tower
reuniontower
77,787
59
Duval Street
duvalstreet
77,752
60
Ryman Auditorium
rymanauditorium
75,448
61
Ocean Drive
oceandrivemiami
71,421
62
Boston Public Library
bostonpubliclibrary
70,847
63
Hurricane Ridge
hurricaneridge
70,665
64
Byodo In Temple
byodointemple
66,544
65
Mendenhall Glacier
mendenhallglacier
65,992
66
Mallory Square
mallorysquare
54,370
67
Montauk Point Lighthouse
montauklighthouse
52,916
68
Atlantic Avenue
atlanticavenue
50,370
69
St Armands Circle
starmandscircle
48,685
70
Observation Point
observationpoint
48,480
71
Easton Town Center
eastontowncenter
47,342
72
Pittock Mansion
pittockmansion
45,888
73
Artist Point
artistpoint
42,702
74
Maymont
maymont
40,475
75
Pearl Street Mall
pearlstreetmall
31,926
76
Fifth Avenue South
5thavenuesouth
31,723
77
Bayside Marketplace
baysidemarketplace
29,894
78
Split Rock Lighthouse
splitrocklighthouse
28,249
79
Santa Fe Plaza
santafeplaza
27,914
80
Stratosphere Tower
stratospheretower
26,456
81
Preservation Hall
preservationhall
24,967
82
Nashville Parthenon
parthenonnashville
23,513
83
Middleton Place
middletonplace
23,177
84
Forrest Gump Point
forrestgumppoint
18,777
85
Hubbard Glacier
hubbardglacier
18,587
86
Las Olas Boulevard
lasolasboulevard
15,441
87
Minneapolis Sculpture Garden
minneapolissculpturegarden
11,596
88
Idaho Falls Temple
idahofallstemple
9,105
89
Battleship Missouri Memorial
battleshipmissouri
7,362
90
Kalalau Lookout
kalalaulookout
7,131
91
Myrtles Plantation
myrtlesplantation
6,422
92
Skybridge
skybridgegatlinburgtn
6,159
93
Lovers Point
loverspointbeach
5,970
94
Alamo Plaza
alamoplaza
4,622
95
Mirage Volcano
miragevolcano
3,886
96
Charleston Waterfront Park
waterfrontparkcharleston
1,946
97
Truman Little White House
trumanlittlewhitehouse
744
98
Branson Landing Fountain Show
bransonlandingfountains
222
99
History Fort Lauderdale
historyfortlauderdale
209
100
Sudance Square
sudancesquare
37
