New York Has An Official State Sport Now and It’s a Given

We may still not have an official state dinosaur, but New York has an official state sport. And given the rich history of this sport here in the Empire State, it makes perfect sense for many. WKTV says that State Senator Peter Oberacker announced passage of legislation that would make baseball the official state sport of New York. It is America's favorite pastime after all, and perfectly personifies the state.

Oberacker says he wanted to make this happen because the state has been through so much over the past year, that it could bring some sense of what life was like before COVID-19 to the state. Now, all Governor Cuomo has to do is sign the bill. It's hard to argue any of this. The New York Yankees are one of professional sports' most storied franchises, and are an institution across the state (and many other parts of the country, for that matter. Twenty-seven World Series titles, and currently 61 Yankee players in the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame says it all.

Of course, there's also the New York Mets, with two World Series titles, and five National League Pennants, And we can't forget the history of the Brooklyn Dodgers and New York Giants (both teams left for California on May 28, 1957), and several others from the late 1800s . Hey, Buffalo even gets to "borrow" the Toronto Blue Jays for now.

Currently, fourteen other states have an official state sport. If passed, New York would become the first state to make baseball the official sport (In Alaska, it's dog mushing, and in Colorado it's Donkey racing). Plus, baseball sounds a lot more endearing than having a snapping turtle as your official state reptile.