Could Buffalo Host a Major League Baseball Team This Season?

For the first time in many years, there could be three Major League Baseball teams in the state of New York. Could pro baseball be coming to Buffalo for the 2020 season? We've already got the Yankees, and Mets, but now western New York could have their own team.

The Toronto Blue Jays need a place to play, The Canadian government won't allow any American teams crossing the border as the cases of Coronavirus continue to surge across the U.S. The Triple-A Buffalo Bisons are already an affiliate of the Blue Jays, plus Buffalo is fairly close to Toronto geographically.

CBS says one issue holding Buffalo back is the needed upgrades to Sahlen Field. They're not quite up to big league standards, though the upgrades wouldn't take that long to fix. The Jays start their season on the road so they have some extra time.

The other options is for the Jays to have share a facility with an existing MLB team for their home games. So far, Oriole Park at Camden Yards or PNC Park in Pittsburgh are the choices.

