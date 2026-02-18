New York Among Top States in the Nation for Male Hair Loss Concern

New York Among Top States in the Nation for Male Hair Loss Concern

New research identifies which states are most concerned with thinning hair.

New York is known for its fast-paced lifestyle, and new data suggests that stress might be taking a toll on appearances. Oh to have hair again!

The research team at Lordhair analyzed Google Search Volume (GSV) data for 1,909 common hair loss keywords to identify which states are most concerned with thinning hair.

Key Findings:

  • New York ranks #2 in the nation for hair loss concern, with a Trend Interest Score of 85.70.

  • New York men search for hair loss solutions at a rate of 4,310 per 100k, which is nearly double the national average of 2,303.

  • Young men are leading the search. New Yorkers in their 20s search for hair loss topics at a rate of 36.71 per 10k, followed closely by Teens (33.04 per 10k).

Top 10 States Most Concerned with Male Hair Loss 

Rank

State

Total Google Search Volume

Search Volume Per 100k Male Population

Trend Interest Score

1

California

494,000

2,830

100.00

2

New York

371,950

4,310

85.70

3

Georgia

277,700

5,813

78.92

4

Delaware

47,900

10,607

75.76

5

Vermont

31,600

10,895

74.91

6

Illinois

284,350

5,117

72.41

7

Wyoming

28,850

10,678

71.63

8

Rhode Island

50,600

10,191

71.54

9

Pennsylvania

282,450

4,916

69.54

10

Massachusetts

205,050

6,573

68.97

Nate Abbott, hair growth expert at Lordhair, shares:

“The data from New York highlights a shifting narrative around male hair loss. It’s no longer just a concern for older generations; we are seeing a significant spike in interest from men in their 20s and even their teens. The pressure to maintain a youthful appearance, combined with increased awareness of solutions, is driving New Yorkers to seek answers earlier than ever before.

Stop waiting and start managing your scalp health today. Men should proactively switch to sulfate-free shampoos and consult a specialist the moment they notice thinning, as early intervention is the only way to effectively preserve hair density.”

