New York Among Top States in the Nation for Male Hair Loss Concern
New research identifies which states are most concerned with thinning hair.
New York is known for its fast-paced lifestyle, and new data suggests that stress might be taking a toll on appearances. Oh to have hair again!
The research team at Lordhair analyzed Google Search Volume (GSV) data for 1,909 common hair loss keywords to identify which states are most concerned with thinning hair.
Key Findings:
New York ranks #2 in the nation for hair loss concern, with a Trend Interest Score of 85.70.
New York men search for hair loss solutions at a rate of 4,310 per 100k, which is nearly double the national average of 2,303.
Young men are leading the search. New Yorkers in their 20s search for hair loss topics at a rate of 36.71 per 10k, followed closely by Teens (33.04 per 10k).
Top 10 States Most Concerned with Male Hair Loss
Rank
State
Total Google Search Volume
Search Volume Per 100k Male Population
Trend Interest Score
1
California
494,000
2,830
100.00
2
New York
371,950
4,310
85.70
3
Georgia
277,700
5,813
78.92
4
Delaware
47,900
10,607
75.76
5
Vermont
31,600
10,895
74.91
6
Illinois
284,350
5,117
72.41
7
Wyoming
28,850
10,678
71.63
8
Rhode Island
50,600
10,191
71.54
9
Pennsylvania
282,450
4,916
69.54
10
Massachusetts
205,050
6,573
68.97
Note: Full methodology is below.
Nate Abbott, hair growth expert at Lordhair, shares:
“The data from New York highlights a shifting narrative around male hair loss. It’s no longer just a concern for older generations; we are seeing a significant spike in interest from men in their 20s and even their teens. The pressure to maintain a youthful appearance, combined with increased awareness of solutions, is driving New Yorkers to seek answers earlier than ever before.
Stop waiting and start managing your scalp health today. Men should proactively switch to sulfate-free shampoos and consult a specialist the moment they notice thinning, as early intervention is the only way to effectively preserve hair density.”
