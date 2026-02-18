New York Among Top States in the Nation for Male Hair Loss Concern

New research identifies which states are most concerned with thinning hair.

New York is known for its fast-paced lifestyle, and new data suggests that stress might be taking a toll on appearances. Oh to have hair again!

The research team at Lordhair analyzed Google Search Volume (GSV) data for 1,909 common hair loss keywords to identify which states are most concerned with thinning hair.

Key Findings:

New York ranks #2 in the nation for hair loss concern, with a Trend Interest Score of 85.70.

New York men search for hair loss solutions at a rate of 4,310 per 100k, which is nearly double the national average of 2,303.

Young men are leading the search. New Yorkers in their 20s search for hair loss topics at a rate of 36.71 per 10k, followed closely by Teens (33.04 per 10k).

Top 10 States Most Concerned with Male Hair Loss

Rank State Total Google Search Volume Search Volume Per 100k Male Population Trend Interest Score 1 California 494,000 2,830 100.00 2 New York 371,950 4,310 85.70 3 Georgia 277,700 5,813 78.92 4 Delaware 47,900 10,607 75.76 5 Vermont 31,600 10,895 74.91 6 Illinois 284,350 5,117 72.41 7 Wyoming 28,850 10,678 71.63 8 Rhode Island 50,600 10,191 71.54 9 Pennsylvania 282,450 4,916 69.54 10 Massachusetts 205,050 6,573 68.97

Note: Full methodology is below.

Nate Abbott, hair growth expert at Lordhair, shares:

“The data from New York highlights a shifting narrative around male hair loss. It’s no longer just a concern for older generations; we are seeing a significant spike in interest from men in their 20s and even their teens. The pressure to maintain a youthful appearance, combined with increased awareness of solutions, is driving New Yorkers to seek answers earlier than ever before.

Stop waiting and start managing your scalp health today. Men should proactively switch to sulfate-free shampoos and consult a specialist the moment they notice thinning, as early intervention is the only way to effectively preserve hair density.”