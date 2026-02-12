New data reveals that New York ranks as one of the most exhausted states nationwide.

Burnout is a state of emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion caused by excessive and prolonged stress It occurs when you feel overwhelmed, emotionally drained, and unable to meet constant demands, often leading to a loss of interest and motivation in work or personal life.

The January recharge didn’t happen in New York. New data by nutrition and wellness brand JuicePlus+ reveals the state entered 2026 with the third lowest energy levels in the country.

An analysis of fatigue-related Google search behavior across January ranks New York as the joint 3rd most exhausted state overall in a new Exhaustion Index, created by JuicePlus+, tracking physical, mental, sleep-related, and nutrition-linked fatigue signals across 100 keywords. The analysis is based on what locals are searching for across fatigue categories, such as “trouble sleeping”, “why can’t I focus”, "bad diet", and “extreme tiredness”.

According to the nutrition and wellness brand, New York also appears repeatedly across individual fatigue categories:

No. 3 most exhausted state overall nationwide



Mental fatigue hotspot, ranking 3rd nationwide for burnout and concentration-related signals

Sleep fatigue hotspot, ranking 4th, suggesting challenges with rest and recovery

Nutritional fatigue hotspot, ranking 5th, indicating frequent energy crashes and inconsistent fuel

Lower relative physical fatigue, ranking 10th, pointing to exhaustion driven more by mental load, sleep disruption, and lifestyle pressures than physical strain.

In New York, exhaustion appears to be compounded across multiple factors, a pattern that often becomes harder to ignore by February. Burnout, don't I know it! Stress with work and everyday life in general definitely can take a toll on ones well-being. Just stay focused and try to remain calm, cool and collected during stressful times. That's the best advice I can give.

