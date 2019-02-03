New York Had Record Number of Fake ID Seizures in 2018
Nearly 900 fake IDs were seized in New York in 2018, with the Hudson Valley near the top.
Governor Cuomo announced New York's efforts to deter underage drinking resulted in a record number of fake identification seizures in 2018. The operation focused on concerts, bars, restaurants, and alcohol retailers throughout the state.
It goes without saying that New York State has absolutely zero tolerance for underage drinking, and last year's record number of fake ID seizures demonstrates once again that we are deadly serious about tackling this issue. Underage drinking often leads to avoidable tragedies, and we will continue these successful enforcement measures to crack down on illegal behavior and ensure the safety of all New Yorkers
Investigators from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles are taking steps to strengthen their enforcement efforts that have led to higher numbers of fake ID seizures. They are now using a mobile computer at large venues to speed the processing of tickets .
Last year, 922 people were ticketed for using false identification or using another person's identification, up from 843 in 2017. Here is a chart of the identification arrests and the number if IDs seized in 2018 by region.
In addition, the State Liquor Authority issued 1,087 penalties to licensed retailers for underage sales in 2018.