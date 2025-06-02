Do you live in New York or Upstate New York? We finally have a definitive answer thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul.

It's a debate that has been raging on in the Hudson Valley for decades. For some reason, residents don't like their homeland to be referred to as "Upstate New York". I'm not sure if it's the stigma of being considered a country bumpkin or a secret desire to be connected to New York City, but if you tell someone from the Hudson Valley that they live upstate, you're in for an earfull.

Incoming NY Governor Kathy Hochul Gives First Press Conference After Cuomo's Resignation Getty Images loading...

Where is Upstate New York?

Personally, I don't know what the problem is. Obviously, the Mid-Hudson region is located in Upstate New York. The term, as I understand it, is a necessary distinction between the New York City metropolitan area and the rest of the state.

If you tell anyone from outside the Empire State that you're from New York, they almost always automatically think you take the subway to work. In order to clarify that you live in Poughkeepsie, the term "Upstate New York" was coined to distinguish between those who live in the city and the rest of New York. But for some people, it's become a slur.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Governor Hochul Clears the Record on "Upstate New York"

A video of the governor giving her official opinion on the Upstate New York debate has recently circulated. In it, Hochul emphatically insists that Upstate begins just north of Westchester County.

The governor says she believes she is truly qualified to make a distinction between upstate and downstate, not only because she speaks from a position of authority, but because she's one of the few New Yorkers who has actually been in all 62 counties.

The video's creator offered his own supporting theory that bolsters Hochul's claim, stating that Upstate New York exists only where there is a Stewart's Shops location.

What do you think? Is the Mid-Hudson Valley actually in Upstate New York, or do you still identify as a Downstater?

Is The Hudson Valley Considered Upstate New York? We've heard Governor Hochul proclaim that Upstate New York begins once you leave Westchester, heading north. Here's what New Yorkers have to say. Gallery Credit: Karolyi