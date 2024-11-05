New Yorkers Can Get Free Smoke Alarms, Including Installation

If you've been putting off replacing your smoke alarms, or realize you don't have one in every bedroom, there's an organization that will install them for you, no questions asked.

Many New Yorkers may be unaware that there are laws in New York that not only dictate how many smoke alarms a home must have, but what kind they need to be.

What Are the Smoke Alarm Laws in New York State?

New York homeowners are required to install and maintain smoke detectors in at least each sleeping area. While New York State Law only requires alarms in bedrooms, most local municipalities also make it necessary to have alarms on each level of the home.

In 2019, New York passed legislation that bans smoke detectors that use 9-volt batteries. All new smoke detectors sold in the state must have a sealed, 10-year battery. The law makes sure that detectors installed in homes don't sit inactive because homeowners forget to swap out batteries after six months.

How to Get New Smoke Detectors Installed For Free?

A little-known program sponsored by the American Red Cross will come to your home and install brand-new smoke alarms for free. The Home Fire Campaign elicits help from local volunteers who will make an appointment to come to your house, help come up with a fire safety plan and install the required number of smoke alarms in the proper locations throughout your home.

This service is absolutely free, so there's no excuse not to be protected from a potential tragedy.

All you need to do is visit the American Red Cross online and fill out a simple form. A representative will get back to you to schedule a convenient date and time to come over and install the alarms.

The Red Cross' Home Fire Campaign is available to Hudson Valley residents in the Eastern New York Region, those living in Greater New York and Western New York.

