Get ready for your close up, Hudson Valley!

Another Choice Films movie/tv production studio has been approved for the Hudson Valley- this one in Montgomery.

The new three-stage 75,000-square-foot production studio was approved by the Montgomery Industrial Development Agency at a January 13 meeting.

The IDA has approved financial incentives for Choice Films’ proposed project, though IDA approval is separate from land-use review, which is handled through the town’s planning and zoning process.

Choice Films Inc. is a Hudson Valley–based film and television production company headquartered in Newburgh, New York, with offices also in New York City and New Jersey, and now studio operations expanding across Orange County.

Choice Films Inc., Newburgh, NY/ Google Maps

The company produces film, television, and digital content and also provides production services and soundstage facilities for outside projects. They have been producing movies/tv, regional and Off-Broadway theatre, multi-media/web projects and live events since 2001. They work with entertainment industry giants like Netflix, Peacock and Hallmark.

Choice Films Approved for a $21 Million Production Studio

The new studio, expected to be completed by July according to IDA paperwork, is going to cost the production company a pretty penny- or a LOT of pennies. The studio at 166 Bracken Road is set to cost an estimated $21,607,000.

The plans laid out to Montgomery Industrial Development Agency (IDA), include the construction of a new 75,000-square-foot building with three stages

"The equipment will be used to support full-scale film and television production at the new facility, including lighting, sound, camera systems, and essential stage infrastructure. It will allow productions to operate efficiently and at industry standards, attracting more projects to the area," the application states. "Overall, the equipment is meant to create a fully functional, modern production environment for both professional crews and local workforce trainees."

Choice Films is a key player in the region’s growing film industry, working to attract productions to the Hudson Valley while supporting local crews, vendors, and creative talent.

"We want to build a qualified production facility to aid in making creative content. This project addresses multiple regional goals at once: sustainable job creation, workforce training, economic investment, and community revitalization," the company wrote in the application. "We're bringing infrastructure to a part of the Hudson Valley that's underserved but full of potential. That alone creates jobs in construction, film, and admin, but we're also building a long-term pipeline for local talent to thrive in the industry without needing to leave the area. Because film productions support a wide network of vendors and services, the economic ripple effect is immediate and lasting."

The goal for the project is to "revitalize an underused property and turn it into a modern film and television production space" and give local creatives and students resources mainly in NYC and NJ available near home.