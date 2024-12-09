NY Team Responds After Fan Assaults 8-Year-Old Cancer Survivor

A New York NFL team is now speaking out after a young girl was accosted by a drunk and belligerent fan.

Last Sunday, Mia DeCamilla was excited to see her favorite team play against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. The smiling 49ers fan was seen holding a sign that said "I beat cancer! My first NFL game!". Decked out in San Francisco gear, Mia was accompanied by her parents.

What happened next turned a fun trip to the stadium into a nightmare.

Drunken New York Fan Accosts Young Girl

Mia's parents claim that an unidentified "belligerently drunk" Bills supporter was targeting 49ers fans from the moment they got to their seats. According to an interview with the New York Post, the Bills fan was throwing snowballs at San Francisco fans from behind them and loudly declared that he would be aiming at their heads during the entire game.

Later on, when returning to his seat, the drunken Bills fan allegedly yelled that he was going to "barrel" through the Niners fans in front of him. He proceeded to push aside Mia's father, and then shoved the eight-year-old cancer survivor, sending her tumbling down the stairs and bruising her ribs after hitting one of the seats.

The family was forced to leave the stadium to attend to Mia's injury. Luckily, she wasn't seriously hurt, but the young fan was forced to miss out on seeing the game she was so excited to attend.

Buffalo Bills Vow to "Make Things Right" for Mia

According to Fansided, the Bills organization has reached out to Mia and her family to "provide a better stadium experience with a future visit." The offer comes after NFL fans have raised almost $40,000 for the young girl through an online campaign. Former wide receiver, Antonio Brown, has also voiced his support for the young 49ers fan.

