New York Fair Has Been Canceled

The first of many fairs scheduled each year in New York has been canceled for the first time since the Civil War.

As we start to hear some good news that New York will start to phase in the reopening of things across the state we also get a little bit of bad news that could be the first of many of our favorite summer things to do being canceled.

According to News 10, the 179th Saratoga County Fair, which has been held every year since 1841 in The Ballston Spa area of New York has officially announced that it has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fair was previously scheduled for this July 21st through the 26th and instead of trying to reschedule the fair their volunteer Board of Directors decided to cancel after weighing CDC recommendations,the New York State on PAUSE executive order, and recommendations of state and local health authorities.

After canceling the board did say that the Saratoga County Fair is still scheduled to go on as planned in 2021 and it will run July 20-25, 2021.

Do you think that any fairs in the Hudson Valley will follow suit and begin canceling? On one hand I hope that they don't cancel but on the other hand I think that there is a strong possibility of that happening.

We will do our best to gather any and all information fair related over the next few weeks and months and continue to keep you up to date here.





