New York Bridge Worker Stuck in Bucket on Bridge

A worker was stuck between beams high above the bridge connecting Port Jervis, New York, and Matamoras for approximately an hour.

A scary situation unfolded Tuesday afternoon after a bridge worker was reportedly stuck in the bucket of a lift according to the Port Jervis Fire Department Facebook page. First responders report that at around 1 p.m. Tuesday (6/20) they were dispatched to a rescue call in the area of Pike Street and Water Street for a worker stuck in a bucket truck.

Get our free mobile app

Once on the scene, first responders determined that the worker was stuck in the lift bucket high above the Mid-Delaware bridge and according to workers on the ground, the lift became stuck between the bridge beams and was unable to move. Upon investigation, fire officials determined that the worker stuck in the bucket wasn't injured, so that allowed them time to make a plan to get him safely down.

Port Jervis Fire Department/Facebook Port Jervis Fire Department/Facebook loading...

Rescue Attempt #1

The first attempt to rescue the worker had the Port Jervis Fire Department position Truck 7 on the bridge to attempt a rescue with the department's aerial equipment. After trying a couple of times the aerial was unable to reach the worker due to the cross beams on the bridge. As responders relayed the failed attempts fire command then advised Orange County 911 to place the Orange County Technical Rescue Team on standby and bring the Matamoras Fire Department to the scene. They also requested the Port Jervis Department of Public Works to the scene with their bucket truck to help.

Port Jervis Fire Department/Facebook Port Jervis Fire Department/Facebook loading...

Rescue Attempt #2

A second attempt to bring the worker down safely was assisted by Port Jervis DPW and their bucket truck. Once it was set up, Port Jervis Lt. Mike Aumick went up in the bucket truck and as he got closer to the worker they realized that the lift was going to be about 10 feet short of the worker. Fire officials then determined that attempting rescue this way "was unsafe to attempt a rescue."

Port Jervis Fire Department/Facebook Port Jervis Fire Department/Facebook loading...

Rescue Attempt #3

As more resources from the Orange County Technical Rescue Team responded to the scene including help from Sparrowbush, West Point, and Newburgh, a bucket truck was requested from Orange & Rockland Utilities to assist.

Bridge Worker Rescued

When that truck arrived on the scene its bucket was raised high enough to reach the the worker. As the bucket got high enough, the worker then safely transferred from one bucket to the other and was lowered safely to the ground. A great job was done by all responding departments.

"The Port Jervis Fire Department thanks Port Jervis DPW, Orange & Rockland Utilities, Matamoras, Sparrowbush, West Point, Newburgh, and Orange County Technical Rescue for their response."

Are These the 5 Rudest Hudson Valley Towns? Five towns that have been nominated as the rudest!