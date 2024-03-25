New York State Woman Allegedly Drove Over 3X BAC Limit
Officials say a New York state woman was arrested and charged with aggravated DWI after she was driving over three times the state's legal limit. Police say the arrest happened earlier in the month after they responded to reports of a disabled vehicle.
See Also: New York State Man Arrested Twice in Just Six Hours
SA Health says that a BAC of 0.15 to 0.30% will put you at high risk with "likely effects" of inadequate breathing, inability to walk without assistance, loss of bladder control and possibly losing consciousness.
New York State Woman Allegedly Drove Three Times Limit
WNYT says that a 41-year-old Hudson Falls woman was arrested in the town of Lake George. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were called to reports of a disabled vehicle in the middle of Route 9N. WNYT says that an investigation determined that the suspect had hit a guard rail.
Deputies say that a breath test showed that her BAC level was 0.25%, which is over three times the limit in New York state.
Upstate New York Road Trip! 120 Miles Along Beautiful I-88
Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio
See Also: New York State Police Say Woman Posed as Hudson Valley Law Firm Employee
Police Say Hudson Valley Man Charged with DWI, Multiple Felonies
New York State Police said in a press release that they stopped a suspect's vehicle traveling on Broadway and William Street in the city of Newburgh for traffic violations.
Police say the suspect is a 44-year-old man from the town of Lloyd, whose license had been suspended, and who appeared to be intoxicated.
Troopers explain that they soon determined that the man was indeed impaired by alcohol, and he was subsequently arrested. While being taken into custody, Troopers located a loaded Desert Eagle .357 in the front of his pants.
State Police say he's been charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI), Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree/loaded weapon, and Criminal Possession of a Firearm, both felonies.
10 'Secret Spots' Burglars Check First When Invading New York Homes
Gallery Credit: Tara Holley