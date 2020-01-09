New Stewart’s Shop Coming to Route 9 Near Poughkeepsie Galleria

A new Stewart's Shop convenience store and gas station is being planned in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

Pretty soon residents in the Town of Poughkeepsie will have a convenient place to pick up ice cream, fuel up their car and grab a breakfast sandwich all at the same time. Stewart's is planning a brand new store and gas station on Route 9.

According to the Town of Poughkeepsie Zoning Board, the proposed 3,696-square-foot shop will also have a 2,440-square-foot self-service fueling area. A special use permit review and site plan review for construction were approved back in November.

The new Stewart's Shop is scheduled to take over 2245 South Road, which is currently occupied by Umberto's Restaurant. The restaurant next to Red Lobster recently closed down after 43 years to focus on catering. A car wash, which shares the building with Umberto's also recently shut down and is now vacant.

It's unclear when construction on the new Stewart's Shop will begin, but local residents will most likely see things happening on at the site very soon.

There already is a local deli, grocery and ice cream shop right across the street from the proposed Stewart's site on South Gate Drive. It's unclear what would happen to South Gate Deli once Stewart's opens for business.

What do you think about the possibility of a new Stewart's Shop in the Town of Poughkeepsie? Do you expect to be a regular customer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below or on our Facebook page.

