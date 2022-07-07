There’s a new restaurant coming to Saugerties, and it looks like it’s going to be awesome. It’s called Salt and Fire, and it’s taking over the former Bella Luna space on Partition Street.

It’s always sad to see a favorite restaurant close, as was the case with Bella Luna, but it’s great news when a new place comes in to take over an otherwise empty spot.

So, What's the Scoop with Salt and Fire?

I heard about Salt and Fire when I was looking at an Ulster County Facebook group for food lovers and restaurants. One of the posts caught my attention. It was from a food photographer named Jason Bover, and he said that he had been to Salt and Fire to get a sneak peek at some of the dishes. Jason was very impressed with what he saw and tasted. Here’s a quote.

The wood fired oven sets this place apart. Steak, duck, pork, and flatbreads came out with a nice char and smokey flavor you can only get from cooking over wood.

Jason went on to say that he looked at the menu and saw that they’d be offering items from around the globe as part of their Modern American Cuisine. Salt and Fire will also have a raw bar, and that is a treat and a crowd pleaser in my book. He also mentioned that Salt and Fire is not officially open, but hopes that they will be soon. I second that, Jason.

It may not be open yet, but it’s obviously getting close to opening and that’s something to look forward to. I know a lot of people were disappointed when Bella Luna closed, so this will be a welcomed addition to the Saugerties dining scene. Salt and Fire has not given a definite opening date, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted, or check the Salt and Fire website.

