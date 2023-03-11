New Paltz, NY Winery Has Adults Buzzing With Boozy Egg Hunt

Being an adult is tough. There are bills to pay and errands to run and it just feels like there's no time left for fun.

Well, one Hudson Valley winery is taking a popular spring, children's activity and giving it a boozy adult spin.

Boozy Easter Egg Hunt Comes to New Paltz, NY

Earlier this week, Robibero Winery in New Paltz announced their Boozy Egg Hunt on April 1st and April 8th, 2023. The Boozy Egg Hunt, for those 21+, was $20 a person and came with 1 glass of wine/cocktail/beer.

There will also be over 100 eggs filled with prizes including "bottles of wine, glasses of wine, beer, cocktails, wine tastings, grape stomping tickets, and more" according to Robibero.

Tickets went on sale Tuesday, March 7th at around 11 am. By 5 pm that same day, the event was sold out.

Clearly, Boozy Egg Hunts are something Hudson Valley residents are looking for. Hopefully, we'll see more of these in the future.

Canva Canva loading...

Family Fun at Robibero Winery in New Paltz

While the adult Boozy Egg Hunt is officially sold out, there's still a chance for your family to enjoy a nice day out in the winery. Robibero Winery is also hosting a Kid's Easter Egg Hunt on April 1st and April 8th.

The Kid's Easter Egg Hunt is free and comes with complimentary photos with the Easter Bunny and live music. The Easter Bunny will be available for photos from 12 pm until 3 pm. Robibero asks that you register for the free event online at the Robibero Winery ticket site.

Happy Egg Hunting! Fingers crossed there will be more fun 'boozy' egg hunts in the future.

25 Wineries and Breweries to Visit in the Hudson Valley The Hudson Valley is known for its amazing wineries and breweries. Here is a list of 25 worth checking out!

15 Dog-Friendly Winery and Cideries in the Hudson Valley There's nothing more relaxing than enjoying a glass of your favorite wine with your best friend by your side. Check out these 15 dog-friendly wineries and cideries across the Hudson Valley.