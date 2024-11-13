Tis the season to empty your wallet in the name of gift-giving!

The Hudson Valley is peppered with quaint little main streets full of small businesses to get your holiday shopping done, but there's one town that I consider a little bit better than the rest for this journey and I plan to convince you of the same.

Best Hudson Valley Town to Get Your Holiday Shopping Done

This year, I made it my mission to try and only shop locally for holiday presents. Amazon has funneled enough of my money and with so many of my favorite local businesses having closed this year, I'm more motivated than ever to do what I can to support the ones that are still left!

While there are a lot of strong contenders like Beacon, Rhinebeck, and Kingston, New Paltz is one of the very best places to get all your holiday shopping done. By the time you're done reading this, you'll be hard-pressed to disagree.

So, why is New Paltz the best?

The Stores Are Obviously Good

The #1 thing you've got to consider when talking about a great area to go holiday shopping is the stores of course, so we'll just start with the obvious one right off the bat.

New Paltz has a ton of unique stores where you can find a gift for practically everyone on your list.

Great Gifts for Readers

Barner Books and Inquiring Minds are great spots if you're looking for a gift for the reader in your life.

I highly recommend stopping into Inquiring Minds and checking out their book bundles. They offer stacks of 6 or 12 mystery books based on different genres and age groups. If you stop by early enough, you might even be able to ask for a personalized mystery book bundle! Read More: One Charming Hudson Valley Bookstore Has The Best Gift for Booklovers

Thrifters and Antique-rs Paradise

Water Street Market alone has two different places to stop in and explore vintage clothing, retro jewelry, antique furniture, and an array of other odds and ends that make perfect, one-of-a-kind gifts. On top of that, you can go into either antique stores or B-Side, Rhino Records, and even Inquiring Minds to sift through records to give to your music-loving friends.

For Your Astrological, Witchy Loved Ones

New Paltz has a variety of places you can find everything from crystals, candles, tarot cards, astrology workbooks, jewelry, and so much more. The Ritualist will serve your fill of crystals, incense, books, a beautiful variety of plants, and even some great non-alcoholic wines and ciders that make great gifts.

You can stop into the iconic Awareness Shop for tarot decks, more crystals, guidebooks, and even a quick reading for yourself if you plan accordingly. You can also stop into Manny's Art Supplies and find some great jewelry, alter pieces, home decor, and of course, crafty supplies.

Boutique Lovin'

If you're looking for some more traditional boutiques with cute clothes, hand soaps and lotions, jewelry, purses, holiday decorations, and home goods, North Front Street is a great spot. Between Isabella's Treasure, Verde, and Handmade and More, you'll find everything you need for all your casual and intimate gift needs.

Pair anything you grab from these boutiques with a candle from Little Light of Mine Village Candle a little further down the street and you're all set!

P.S. You can also schedule a time to make your own candle here either as a gift or in making a gift for someone!

The Quirky Present

If you have absolutely no idea what kind of gift to buy someone, Cocoon is a smart stop because I can guarantee you'll find something in there that never once crossed your mind.

Ever thought about a fish-shaped flask? What about a Ruth Bader Ginsberg alter candle? Chip clips in the shape of Ruffles potato chips, wake-and-bake coffee mugs, Taylor Swift beer glasses, puzzles, jewelry, beard care kits. Whatever you land on, it'll surely be a fun surprise.

More Than Just Shops

Outside of the incredible little stores around New Paltz (and there are many more than just these), it's a great place to spend a day shopping because there is no shortage of delicious spots to grab a bite during your spree or a post-shopping beverage.

Read More: New Paltz Has the Best Comfort Food West of the Hudson

For a little more insight on what's going on around New Paltz, check out some of the biggest changes the town has seen this year:

