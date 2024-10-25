This Town Has The Best Comfort Food West of the Hudson

As the weather takes a turn for the chilly and days begin to get shorter in the Hudson Valley, it's easy to feel a little bit of cabin fever. When it's dark outside before you even get home from work, the motivation to cook can be at an all-time low.

Sometimes, the only thing that can really revive my spirit is a delicious comfort food meal. And let me tell you, New Paltz has some of the best.

Best Comfort Food in New Paltz

Buckle up and grab a pen, these 5 recommendations are top-tier.

For Breakfast

Main Street Bistro is a staple in New Paltz. There's a good reason why there's often a line out the door waiting for a table. On a cold day, one of the best ways to start your day is with a trip to Main Street Bistro. While there are a number of incredible dishes, the chicken and waffles is the ultimate comfort breakfast if you need a reminder of why life is worth living in the winter.

What you get: Fluffy waffles, a crispy chicken cutlet and a fried egg smothered in sausage gravy with a side of home fries. You will be so full but so warm and happy.

For Lunch:

Nothing hits harder on a chilly afternoon than McGuillicuddy's French onion soup. I know wings and French onion soup seems like a really odd pairing, and you're right, it totally is!

But the best part about Cuddy's is it's a comfortable, inviting place to sit, relax, maybe even watch a game. So, if you start with the French onion soup, take a beat, have a beer, cleanse the palette, and then dive into the wings, it makes for a very pleasant afternoon.

For Dinner:

To be fair, these options could also be a lunch but for organizational reasons, they've been designated to the 'dinner' section.

If we're focusing on warm and cozy comfort foods, Pho is an obvious choice. And in New Paltz, you have 2 different places you can indulge in. Personally, I typically opt for Pho Tibet, but that's purely out of close proximity. iPho located a little further up Main Street is the other spot that comes highly recommended and reviewed.

The next suggestion is also in the noodle family, but we're talking about comfort food here and they're all rice noodles so, at least take comfort in knowing that rice noodles are every so marginally, debatably better for you than wheat noodles.

Before I moved back to New Paltz, I used to dream about the food from Bangkok Cafe. Being back in town, it's probably the place I frequent most. If it's a bad day, Bangkok's noodles never fail to lift my spirits. The other almost mind-boggling thing about Bangkok's food is if you order out, that food will stay hot for HOURS.



Be basic and get the Pad Thai or broaden your horizons with some Lad Na or Pad Kee Mow Woo Sen. You can't go wrong.

If none of those truly fabulous choices seem interesting to you, why not check out one of the newest restaurants to open in the Hudson Valley:

