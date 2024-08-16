One Charming Hudson Valley Bookstore Has The Best Gift for Book Lovers

The Hudson Valley is chock-full of quaint bookstores. Readers could practically follow a bookstore crawl through the area, sightseeing while enjoying the delight of strolling through one-of-a-kind bookstores.

Notable Bookstores in the Hudson Valley

With the cozy season ahead of us, many will be looking for the next great bookstore to peruse through on a chilly day. While it's hard to narrow it down to just a few, there are a couple in the area that have taken the internet by storm.

One bookstore in Kingston has practically become a TikTok sensation. If you're local, you probably already know I'm talking about Rough Draft Bar & Books in Kingston.

The indie bookstore not only displays a curated selection of books but also the option to enjoy your book with a beverage. From coffee and teas to ciders and beers, there are a lot of options. And with it being located in Kingston, it's become a popular spot for tourists to find when visiting the area.

Beyond Kingston, a new bookstore, Stanza Books, recently took over the former Snooki Shop in Beacon. Between new bookstores and multiple book clubs popping up in Beacon, it's certainly becoming the place to explore for book lovers.

Great Gift for Booklovers Hidden at One New Paltz Bookstore

Church Street in New Paltz is also a fabulous place for book lovers. Between Barner Books right across the street from Inquiring Minds and a coffee and gaming cafe right down the street, it's the perfect spot for a chilly afternoon.

During one of my weekend strolls around the bookstores of Chruch Street, I discovered an incredible service Inquiring Minds was offering.

Many of us have seen the mystery book packages. It's a book wrapped in wrapping paper with a fairly general description of the book, typically listing genre and general themes. A mystery book is typically a bit cheaper but full of fun and surprises.

While exploring Inquiring Minds in New Paltz, I noticed not only a basket of individual mystery books, but stacks of them tied together with a neat little bow. Upon looking further, and asking the very kind staff there, Inquiring Minds offers stacks of mystery books as gifts!

You can get a stack of 6 or a stack of 12. They're organized by genre or you can leave a request with the staff to curate a stack of mystery books. They'll ask you to leave a genre you like and a little information and then they'll put together a stack just for you!

Price will vary depending on the books selected, but for personalized stacks, you can request a certain price range.

While it's still Summer, think of this as an early suggestion on where to buy your book-lover friends a Christmas gift this year!

