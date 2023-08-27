Just because summer is fading doesn't mean that outdoor dining season is over. If we learned anything from Fall 2020 it was that no matter how cold it gets, eating at our favorite restaurant that offers outdoor dining is never off the table.

Dining al fresco during the Fall in the Hudson Valley is something I and many others look forward to each year. Dining on a patio has been taken to new heights with overhead heaters and custom-designed fire pits. Chilling weather and exciting food go well together to make a great adventure in dining.

What Restaurants Offer Fall Outdoor Dining in New Paltz?

Bring on the enclosed back porch, garden patios lined with pumpkins, and why not throw in the occasional deck with a view? New Paltz, New York has restaurants that offer all of this and more. Whether you are on the deck at The Parish looking out to the Ridge or tucked in a cozy corner on the back porch at The Lemon Squeeze, you will enjoy your outdoor meal.

The Lemon Squeeze New Paltz via Facebook

As a matter of fact, The Lemon Squeeze has just debuted a new menu. They took a brief vacation during August and returned refreshed with a new menu inspired by comments from their customers. Some have even stated that the prices have gone down which these days is fantastic.

A New Menu Plus Old Favorites at The Lemon Squeeze in New Paltz, New York

I reached out to The Lemon Squeeze about their new menu, I asked if it was a seasonal change or if something prompted them to change it up a bit. This is the note they sent back. I was glad to see they kept there delicious Burger.

As far as the menu goes its always going to be evolving seasonally featuring whatever is locally in season but this change was motivated by listening to the feedback of our customers and of the community as a whole. Kevin form the Lemon Squeeze via Facebook Messenger)

The Lemon Squeeze New Paltz via Facebook - Burger

Where to Dine Outside in the Fall in the Hudson Valley, New York

Best Outdoor Seating for Eating in New Paltz New York New Paltz, New York is known to be a great town for grabbing lunch and dinner. Many of the most delicious spots offer outdoor dining. Here is a quick list to get you started on your New Paltz New York Outdoor dining experience.

The Newburgh Waterfront is Also a Great Outdoor Dining Spot this Fall