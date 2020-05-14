New Jersey Shore to Reopen For Memorial Day

Hard to believe Memorial Day is coming up, and one has to wonder what there is to do around the Tri-State area? Would the beach be safe? New York and New Jersey have been so hard hit with Coronavirus cases that regular life has almost been ground to a halt. But now there's some hope, though with certain conditions.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced that Jersey Shore beaches would be open by Memorial Day weekend. Great news for beach goers but there is that catch. Restrictions will be in places, such as the number of people allowed on the beach, and restaurants will only remain open for takeout. Other shore attractions, like amusement park rides, arcades, concerts, and fireworks will not happen..

Restrooms will also be opened in public parks as long as they adhere to strict cleaning and disinfectant procedures.

Listen to Hopkins in Middays on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: