Affordable And Stylish Furniture: New Store Opens In Poughkeepsie

Tons of great furniture can be found at former Catskill Art and Office Supply spot.

Those in the Poughkeepsie area that are looking for home furnuniture have a new option. The Poughkeepsie area is full of great furniture stores: Raymour & Flanigan, Bob's Discount Furniture, Davis Furniture, and Millspaugh Furniture are just some that come to mind. Even Big Lots actually has a decent selection of couches.

Recently while scrolling through Facebook, I discovered a posting from a real estate page called Flipping Dutchess mentionong the arrival of a new furniture store in Poughkeepsie. The store is the in the former Catskill Art & Office Supply location that has been closed for a number of years now.

NEW TENANT ALERT... 807 MAIN ST...THEY HAVE TONS OF GREAT FURNITURE AT EVEN GREATER PRICES...GO CHECK THEM OUT...

The new furniture store has a sign out front that reads Matress 4 Less Furniture Liquidation.

Photos posted show that the store seems to offera lot of furniture including couches, beds, dressers, vanity mirrors and other home furnishings.

The new furniture store at 807 Main St, in Poughkeepsie is reportedly a second furniture location for the owners of Quality Furniture & Matress located at 1936 South Rd, Poughkeepsie. Quality Furniture & Mattress is a family owned business for over 20 plus years with great customer service and the best prices in town according to the business Facebook page.

