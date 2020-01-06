New Food Network Show Secretly Filmed at Local Brewery/Restaurant

The Hudson Valley is in the spotlight yet again.

A new show debuting on the Food Network will feature a local brewery and restaurant. Because the show has not been announced yet, we're unable to share all of the details with you, but from what we hear this is going to be one exciting show.

The Bull and Barrell in Brewster was recently visited by crews from the Food Network to film the new show. Owner, Wendy Wulkan said that she's signed paperwork that bans her from revealing much about the program, but she did share a few juicy details.

Apparently the show features an unnamed celebrity chef who visited the restaurant. While it's unclear what the chef's role was, the owner says that she was very proud of her staff's performance during the filming.

Co-owner, Rick Cipriani said that the show focused on the restaurant's blend of craft beer and food. He added that dozens of cameras and hidden microphones were used to capture everything that happened at the Bull and Barrell during the week. This leads us to believe that the show is a bit more than just a review of the menu, but perhaps more of a "reality show."

When asked if this was just a one-time appearance, or if the restaurant was going to be involved in the series Wulkan said she couldn't answer, but added that the show ended with an "unexpected prize" presented to her and Cipriani. The surprise, she said, has the potential of "really good things to come."

The as-yet-unnamed show will air on the Food Network at the end of February. To find out more details about the new show, be sure to tune in to the Bull and Barrell owners as they make an appearance on The Boris and Robyn Show on 101.5 WPDH this Tuesday morning. The duo will appear on the Beer of the Week segment presented by The Brew Bus at 8:45am.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: