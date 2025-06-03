Hudson Valley Falafel Readying New Chapter With Food Truck Opening

The popular business closed down its brick and mortar spot in Poughkeepsie last month.

We reported back in early May the Hudson Valley Falafel announced the closure of ther restaurant at 260 North Rd in Poughkeepsie, deciding to transition into a food truck business. I always had great food at this spot, and enjoyed their diverse menu of vegan and vegetarian options including the Hummus, Shawarma Sandwiches, and of course, Falafel.

We heard from Gina at Hudson Valley Falafel who tells us that they are preparing for the opening of their brand new food truck.

Your Favorite Falafels on Wheels

Gina from Hudson Valley Falafel! We will be opening their food truck this week. Their location will be 136 Parker avenue in Poughkeepsie, across from North Side Auto Body up from the Walkway. A few doors down from the Dutchess County Sheriff's Department.

Hours will initially be Tuesday-Sunday 10am-6pm. New website hudsonvalleyfalafel.com will be completed soon along with a new TikTok, Instagram & Facebook. DoorDash and Grubhub will be available June 12 Uber Eats will be available in the next couple days.

They will be doing events and the New Hvf NYC specialty bowl will be their featured special. Yellow or spicy rice chicken or beef Greek salad and fries.

New Hvf NYC specialty bowl from Hudson Valley Falafel

Sandwiches will be in new thick & fluffy pita pockets.

Hudson Valley Falafel

Gina tells us that they hope to do a soft opening this week. Wishing Gina and the crew at Hudson Valley Falafel the best of luck on their new chapter. Be sure to keep an eye on the Hudson Valley Falafel website and socials for updates.

