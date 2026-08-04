Hudson Valley Fitness Icon Sells Business After 53 Years

Members of two long-running health and fitness centers in the Hudson Valley have learned that the business is changing hands.

For generations of Hudson Valley residents, joining Mike Arteaga's gym was practically a rite of passage. Whether it was lifting weights, taking a fitness class or just enjoying the facilities, thousands of people have walked through the doors of his health clubs over the last five decades.

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Now, one of the region's most recognizable names in fitness is beginning a new chapter.

After 53 years in business, Mike Arteaga has sold his fitness centers in Poughkeepsie and Highland to John and Liz Parisio, the owners of IXL Health & Fitness. The acquisition expands IXL from two locations to four, creating one of the largest locally owned fitness organizations in the Hudson Valley.

The Parisios are already familiar faces in the local fitness community. Last year, they purchased IXL Health & Fitness, which operates clubs in Rhinebeck and Saugerties. Since taking over in March 2025, they've invested in renovations, upgraded equipment and improvements designed to give members an even better experience.

Now, they're bringing that same vision to the Poughkeepsie and Highland clubs.

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"As lifelong Hudson Valley residents, we're honored to continue the legacy Mike built over the past 50 years," IXL said in announcing the acquisition. "Our commitment is to preserve the welcoming atmosphere, strong sense of community and exceptional member experience that have made these clubs so special."

John and Liz Parisio say their goal isn't simply to grow the business. They want to continue investing in local fitness and help keep the Hudson Valley healthy by building on the foundation Arteaga created.

For Arteaga, the decision to step away wasn't easy.

"As you might guess, it was a tough decision after 53 years, but on meeting Jon and his wife Liz, the new owners, I felt I had found kindred, caring spirits with the same mission and drive to carry on growing and serving our community," Arteaga said.

The longtime gym owner also took the opportunity to thank the thousands of people who made his business a success over the past half-century.

"We just want to say thanks to the many thousands of members we've served. Some families are now into a third generation at our gyms. Sandy and I will always be grateful to all of you!"

The good news for longtime members is that they won't have to say goodbye completely.

"We are staying in the area and will continue working out as we always have," Arteaga said. "See you at the gym!"