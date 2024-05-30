Hudson Valley Pride Events You’ll Want to Attend This Year [LIST]

It's finally Pride Season! There are tons of ways to celebrate Pride this year all across the Hudson Valley, so mark your calendars. Here's a rundown of some of the Hudson Valley's Pride events:

Saturday, June 1st:

Putnam Pride: Putnam is hosting its 5th annual Pride celebration on Saturday, June 1st from 1 PM - 5 PM. Hosted by Drag royalty Angel Elektra and Shay D'Pines, you can expect food trucks, music, vendors, live performances, and even an open mic! According to Big Gay Hudson Valley, this year's event has a focus on trans-visibility in the face of rising anti-trans attitudes.

Hudson Valley Pride March & Festival in New Paltz: Hosting its 20th Pride celebration, the New Paltz community is celebrating Pride on Saturday, June 1st. The festivities kick off at 12PM at the New Paltz Middle School. Go down to Hasbrouck Park from 12:30 PM - 5:00 PM for food trucks, music, and kids activities.

Stanford, NY Pride: Standford is hosting its 3rd Pride celebration this year on Saturday, June 1st at Thomas Equestrian on Pumpkin Lane. Expect a picturesque afternoon with music, food, and activities in support of the LGBTQ+ community. This year's event runs from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM.

Saturday, June 8th:

Poughkeepsie Pried Parade & Festival: For its 6th year running, Poughkeepsie's Pride celebrations will be held on Saturday, June 8th. The parade is set to kick off on Market Street at noon. The festival portion will be held at Victor C. Waryas Park and will feature live music, a banned book giveaway, and over 80 local vendors through 5:00 PM.

Yonkers Pride 2024: This year's 6th annual Pride celebration will be held in downtown Yonkers near 66th Main Street. The festival will feature Ru Pual's Drag Race alum Xunami Muse as well as other live performances, vendors, food, and more. The festival runs from 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM rain or shine.

Sunday, June 9th

Warwick, NY Pride: This year's Pride celebrations in Warwick include a parade and festival on Saturday, June 9th from 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM. The parade is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 PM from the Warwick Valley Community Center, ending at Veterans Memorial Park Pavilion around 2:30 PM where there will be food vendors, games, and activities.

Woodstock, NY Pride Parade: The Woodstock area is hosting numerous Pride events all throughout June. But, their big parade is being held on Sunday, June 9th starting at 12:00 PM at Comeau Upper Lot. Celebrations continue at 1:00 PM with a lineup of live music and performances!



Rockland Pride: Head to Nyack and celebrate Rockland Pride on Sunday, June 9th. Events start at 11:00 AM and run through 5:00 PM in downtown Nyack. Expect a parade, food, drag performances, kids' activities, face painting, and more!

BeckHook Pride Celebration: From 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, Rhinebeck is hosting its Pride celebration at 6436 Montgomery Street in Rhinebeck. Expect to find food, crafts, music, a trans closet clothing swap, games, and more!

Saturday, June 15th

Kingston Pride: Pride festivities will be hosted all weekend long in Kingston, but their main parade and festival are on Saturday, June 15th. The parade is scheduled to begin at 12:00 PM on York Street and will run through 1:00 PM. You can follow the parade celebrations at Kingston Pride Alley in the parking lot of Camp Kingston and Keegan Ales where you'll find information sessions, games, entertainment, and food!

Beacon Family Pride/Queer Dance Party: Beacon's Family Pride event is a free and sober event starting at 1:00 PM at The Yard. Expect to find dancing, food, and entertainment through 5:00 PM. At 6:00 PM, The Yard will host the Queer Dance Party featuring drinks, music and dancing through 10:00 PM.

Saturday, June 22nd

Village of Red Hook Pride Parade: Kicking off at 10:00 AM at the municipal public parking lot, community members are invited to join Red Hook's march. Live music and entertainers welcome!

OutHudson Pride Parade and Festival: Hudson, NY's Pride festivities will take place all weekend long, but their Pride parade kicks off at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 22nd off of North Columbia/7th Street and Railroad Ave/7th Street.

Saturday, June 29th

Yorktown Pride March: Yorktown's Pride festivities include Drag performers, LGBTQ+ speakers, vendors, and a community march! The march will kick off at 1:00 PM at the loop of Railroad Park. Festivities run through 4:00 PM.

More Hudson Valley Pride Events

These are just a taste of some of the Pride celebrations happening around the Hudson Valley. Big Gay Hudson Valley has information on even more events including Pride Builds, kick-off parties, movie nights, and more!

