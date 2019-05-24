New Date Set for PHS Pioneer Basketball Team Parade
There is a new date scheduled for the parade to honor the City of Poughkeepsie Basketball Team.
On Friday, June 7, 2019 at 4:00pm, the City of Poughkeepsie will host a parade in honor of the Poughkeepsie High School Basketball Team, the State Class A Champions. All participants and floats will gather at the Crannell Street parking lot at 4:00pm.
Step off will be at 4:15 pm from the Crannell Street lot.
Mayor Rob Rolison will officiate a ceremony on the steps of City Hall in honor of the team. After the ceremony, they will continue to Mansion Square Park for First Friday festivities.
Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM on 101.5 WPDH. Stream us live through the website, Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or the WPDH mobile app.
Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Read more:
- Idiot Crashes Car Attempting to 'Drift' on Route 44 in New Paltz
- We Tour 21 Abandoned Businesses on Route 9
- Hudson Valley Waitress Brought to Tears Over Surprise Tip
- New York Lake Named Most Beautiful in America
- Top 6 Hudson Valley Restaurants Featured on Food Network
- Enormous Fish Live in Hidden Cave Under City of Poughkeepsie