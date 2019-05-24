New Date Set for PHS Pioneer Basketball Team Parade

There is a new date scheduled for the parade to honor the City of Poughkeepsie Basketball Team.

On Friday, June 7, 2019 at 4:00pm, the City of Poughkeepsie will host a parade in honor of the Poughkeepsie High School Basketball Team, the State Class A Champions. All participants and floats will gather at the Crannell Street parking lot at 4:00pm.

Step off will be at 4:15 pm from the Crannell Street lot.

Mayor Rob Rolison will officiate a ceremony on the steps of City Hall in honor of the team. After the ceremony, they will continue to Mansion Square Park for First Friday festivities.

