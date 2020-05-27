New Date for Masters of the Telecaster at Bearsville

It's been a pretty tough spring, and things are looking up as we head into summers. After almost three months of coronavirus quarantining and isolation, things are beginning to open up here in the Hudson valley. And that means all of those events and shows that got postponed are now being rescheduled. That's a lot to look forward to.

Bearsville Theater has announced August 8 as the new date for the Masters of the Telecaster show featuring Jim Weider from The Band, G.E. Smith from Saturday Night Live and Larry Campbell from Bob Dylan's band and the Levon Helm Band. It's going to be a great night of blues and roots rock and roll.

All tickets have been transferred to new date, if you can no longer attend, request a full refund here. For more information about the Masters of the Telecaster and other upcoming shows at Bearsville Theater, check out the facebook page.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: