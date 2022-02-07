Woodstock Complex To Honor Music Industry Icon with New Park

The Town of Woodstock in Ulster County is so rich in musical history, even if it didn’t end up being the site of the famous concert of the same name. It was that history that inspired Michael Lang and partners to hold the concert in the Woodstock area, but that wasn’t to be.

Nevertheless, the Town of Woodstock and music go hand in hand. Musicians who have called Woodstock home include Bob Dylan and The Band, David Bowie, Jimi Hendrix, and the list goes on and on. The musical history of Woodstock needs to be preserved, and nobody knows that more than the new owners of the Bearsville Complex, and that’s exactly what they’re aiming to do.

The name Albert Grossman might not mean a lot to some people, but those of us that grew up in the 1960s and 1970s know the name well. Albert Grossman managed some of rock’s biggest names including Bob Dylan, Peter, Paul and Mary, The Band, Janis Joplin, Gordan Lightfoot, Richie Havens, and Todd Rundgren, just to name a few. All while living in Woodstock. Stars that have rehearsed or recorded at Albert Grossman Studios include The Rolling Stones, Meat Loaf, Jerry Garcia, REM and dozens more. Albert Grossman is a music industry icon, and now Bearsville Complex will be honoring him with the new Albert Grossman Memorial Park at Bearsville Complex. It will feature live music, historic displays, theater tours, and more. Want to know a little more? You can click here for a sneak peek.

There’s a lot going on here in the Hudson Valley, and if you’re looking for a great way to spend an afternoon or a weekend, you might want to head to Woodstock, especially when the new park is built.

