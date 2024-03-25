Bearsville Theater Announces Exciting 2024 Festival Lineup

There's something for everyone this season at Bearsville Park in Woodstock, NY.

Bearsville Theater just announced their 2024 festival lineup that is sure to please fans of differing music styles. There are also vendor spots available for area businesses that would like to be a part of the action.

Bearsville Theater has quite a history dating back to the Bearsville Studio recording founded by Albert Grossman, an entrepreneur and manager in the American folk music and rock and roll scene. He was famous as the manager of many of the most popular and successful performers of folk and folk-rock music, including Bob Dylan, Janis Joplin, Peter, Paul and Mary and the Band among others.

In August 2019, the Bearsville Theatre complex was purchased by Lizzie Vann, who re-opened the complex as Bearsville Center after a multi-million-dollar renovation project. Today Bearsville Center comprises two restaurants, cafe, bar, Utopia Sound Studios and the iconic Bearsville Theater.

Bearsville Festival Lineup 2024

Blugreass, folk, and country festivals highlght the upcoming 2024 season at Bearsville which kicks off in May. There's also the eco-friendly Feen Festival on the lineup anlong with an art show and the season wraps up with the Bearsville Fall Festival in September. Here's how the upcoming season is shaping up:

- May 26 Blugrass Festival

- July 6 Folk Festival

- July 20 Green Living Festival

- August 17 Bearsville Art Show

- September 1 Country Music Festival

- September 21 Bearsville Fall Festival

The lineup for the Bearsville Bluegrass Festival May 26 features Austin Scelzo and On The Trail, Catskill Mountain String Band & Grass Valley Band while the otherr festival music lineups will be announced soon. Early bird tickets are already on sale for all the festivals. Get tickets and more info here. To secure a vendor spot, contact Kate at kate@bearsvillecenter.com

