New Brewery to Open at Castle in the Catskill Foothills

If you're looking for a scenic, one-of-a-kind place to grab a drink, this new brewery coming to Cairo, NY should definitely be on your list.

Castle Brewery will be the latest addition to the already thriving brewing scene in the greater Hudson Valley area and we can't wait to check it out.

Cairo's Storybrook Hollow

The new brewery will be opening at Storybrook Hollow.

Currently, Storybrook Hollow is a castle that plays host as a rentable event space in the foothills of the Catskills. It also homes a whimsical gift shop that sells unique and fun wares ranging from gothic-style candlesticks and handcrafted soaps to adorable figurines and themed wall decor.

Castle Brewery Joining Catskill Castle

Storybrook Hollow tipped off the community with a Facebook post regarding their upcoming event, Boos & Brews.

The event is described as a grand opening celebration featuring "ghouls, goblins & goodies." The event is slated for Friday, October 18th, so naturally, it's paired with a haunting theme just in time for Halloween.

In terms of the new beer, the event describes that there will be "handcrafted brews, showcasing the finest ingredients from local Hudson Valley farms."

Since sharing the news of the inaugural opening, Storybrook Hollow has shared a glimpse into some of the brews you can expect to find there.

Here's what they've revealed so far:

- Once Upon a Time: A 4.5% ABV beer created with a "distinctive West Coast pale ale flavor." They describe this one as crisp and fruity.

- Hole in the Ground: A 5.0% ABV artisanal blonde ale that's "light in body and refreshing...reminiscent of a good morning awaiting adventure."

- Dragon Fire Ale: A 4.2% ABV medium-bodied, malty red ale with a smooth, chocolate taste. It's described as having a crisp taste with a hint of Earthiness.

- Nevermore: A 5.6% hoppy pale ale created in a classic English bitter style.

We look forward to learning more about the newest brewery in the Catskills!

