New BBQ Restaurant Set to Open in Poughkeepsie

BBQ lovers in Poughkeepsie are in for a treat.

The Hudson Valley area offers a lot in the form of great BBQ places, many of which have come and gone. It was just reported this week that a popular Dutchess County BBQ Joint is closing at the end of this month, with new owners taking over with an entirely new venture.

A new BBQ restaurant is set to open this week in the Hudson Heritage Plaza at North Rd and Winslow Gate Rd (Rt 9 Poughkeepsie). The plaza sits on the grounds of the former grounds of the Hudson River Psychiatric Center across from Marist College. The plaza currently is home to ShopRite, Burger King, Chipotle, Starbucks, CVS, Jersey Mike's, and Smoothie King. Now BBQ can be added to the list.

'Cue & Brew Barbecue Set to Open Their Doors

'Cue & Brew Barbecue will open on Thursday, June 29. A description in the About Us section of the restaurant's official website describes 'Cue & Brew Barbecue as four friends passionate about great BBQ, patriotic for our country, and who believe in creating a place for good times with family, friends and neighbors. They also go on to say that they serve authentic BBQ made from the freshest ingredients.

They took to social media and posted to their Facebook page that they will open this Thursday, June 29 at 11 am along with a picture of their great-looking bar area.

Get our free mobile app

Best of luck to the crew at 'Cue & Brew BBQ and much success!