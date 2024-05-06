Spirit of the Aerodrome Gala Set For Rhinebeck, NY

Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome hosting annual fundraising event.

Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome is a living museum that owns many aircrafts of the Pioneer Era, World War I, and the Golden Age of Aviation between the World Wars, along with multiple antique automobiles. America's first flying museum of antique aircraft, the museum at Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome, just opened for the 2024 season on May 1 and will be open through October 31, with air shows every Saturday and Sunday June 15 through October 20.

Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome Facebook Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome Facebook loading...

We reported back in March on Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome offering a one of a kind raffle, with a signed piece from Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson. The raffle was an early fundraising effort for the Spirit of the Aerodrome Gala 2024 event coming up, and you can still get in on the raffle here. As of the writing of this article, nearly 100 raffle tickets have been sold and 9 days remain to purchase your tickets. The winner of the signed piece will drawn at the gala.

When and Where is the Spirit of the Aerodrome Gala 2024?

Spirit of the Aerodrome Gala takes place in the Roosevelt Hangar at Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome in Rhinebeck on Saturday, May 18 at t5pm with cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, dancing and fun. Plus a silent auction and the Iron Maiden Bruce Dickinson signed Fokker Tri Plane signed fabric raffle. The event will be honoring Katelynn Kearney, pilot and owner of Fly with Kate.

Get our free mobile app

The Aerodrome is a non-profit gem in New York's Hudson Valley fundraising is crucial to the continued operation of the facility and their largest fundraiser of the year is the annual gala event. They count on the financial support of fans, friends and enthusiasts to keep their planes flying, doing 38 airshows each season, like no other aviation venue in the country.

Tickets for the event are $200 each, $175 for members and sponsorships start at $1000. Get more information on tickets and sponsorship opportunities for the event here.