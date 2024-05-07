What Are the Fastest Growing Cities in New York State?

Studies say New Yorkers continue to move away, more so than any other state in the country. Experts have called the effects of population decline "sobering", as New York has lost billions of dollars of income to other states, particularly Florida.

The New York Post says that high taxes and rising housing costs continue to be some of the biggest culprits for the mass exodus. Others have cited long commutes, cold winters, and a lack of jobs as the reasons.

Last year, The Lockport Union Sun & Journal had reported that almost 217,000 New Yorkers departed the state from mid-2022 to mid-2023.

With many areas in the state, including New York City, reporting declining populations, one has to wonder if there are any cities left that are actually growing? There are a few, including some areas in the Hudson Valley, according to data.

New York State's Fastest Growing Cities

The website Insider Monkey used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to find the fastest growing cities and towns in the state. The study used the percentage change in population from 2020 to 2022 as the metric, says Insider Monkey.

10. Schenectady, New York

Population (2020): 68,361

Population (2022): 68,809

9. Peekskill, New York

Population (2020): 25,324

Population (2022): 25,514

8. Corning, New York

Population (2020): 10,581

Population (2022): 10,683

7. Oswego, New York

Population (2020): 16,928

Population (2022): 17,150

6. Poughkeepsie, New York

Population (2020): 31,580

Population (2022): 32,010

5. Albany, New York

Population (2020): 98,664

Population (2022): 100,826

4. New Rochelle, New York

Population (2020): 80,192

Population (2022): 82,288

3. Beacon, New York

Population (2020): 13,690

Population (2022): 14,290

2. Ithaca, New York

Population (2020): 30,179

Population (2022): 32,870

1. Oneonta, New York

Population (2020): 13,048

Population (2022): 15,518

How Much Money is New York State Losing?

According to a new report from The Business Council of New York State, posted at WKBW, over the past three years alone, New York state saw $993 billion in assets move to other states.

The report, called "The State of The Finance Industry and Its Impact in New York", says one of the reasons is that the finance and insurance sector in New York, which may only make up 5% percent of the state's employment, is the largest contributor to the state's GDP ($327B or 16% in 2022).