Enter to Win Tickets to See Neil Young at Bethel Woods

Neil Young has announced a summer concert date at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts! On August 24th, Young will be taking the stage while on his "love earth tour", which will also be making stops in Europe, Canada, and the United Kingdom. We will be giving away a free pair of reserved seated tickets to this show so see below on how you can enter to win!

Neil Young stands as one of the most influential and enduring figures in modern music, celebrated for his raw, emotive songwriting, signature guitar style, and unmistakable high-tenor voice. Since emerging on the scene in the late 1960s, Young has built a career defined by artistic integrity, fearless experimentation, and an unwavering dedication to his craft. Over the course of more than five decades, he has released 36 studio albums, earning widespread acclaim and securing his place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice—once as a solo artist and again as a member of Buffalo Springfield.

A pioneer of folk-rock and electric guitar-driven sound, Young has collaborated with iconic groups like Buffalo Springfield, Crazy Horse, and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, producing classics such as "Cowgirl in the Sand," "Down by the River," and "Cinnamon Girl." His ability to explore multiple genres while maintaining artistic integrity has cemented his influence across generations.

Beyond music, Young has a strong connection to Chrome Hearts, the luxury brand known for its rock-and-roll aesthetic and handcrafted silver jewelry. Frequently seen wearing their designs, he has become an unofficial ambassador of the brand’s rebellious style, further solidifying his impact not just in music but also in fashion and culture.

Tickets for the Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts go on sale on Friday, February 28th, and can be found on Ticketmaster and through the Bethel Woods official website. Enter our contest below to win a free pair of reserved seat tickets under the pavilion: