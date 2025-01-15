How to Celebrate National Hat Day in the Hudson Valley

Today (Jan. 15) is National Hat Day.

For my fellow hat lovers out there, this is a special day for you. National Hat Day just happens to be today, and if you happen to be like yours truly, and always sport a hat as part of your regular outfit regularly, its time to celebrate.

According to National Day Calendar, National Hat Day is celebrated by millions each year on Jan. 15. It's a day to hang on to your hats and celebrate in style. Hats may be worn for safety or protection, religious reasons, ceremonial reasons, warmth or fashion. And through the centuries, we've given our hats a lot of meaning.

National Hat Day History

Since at least 1983, schools, libraries, and museums have observed National Hat Day has been observed in libraries, schools, and museums. They invited students and patrons to wear their favorite hats or hats of their occupation. People of all ages show up in pirate hats and football helmets. Patrol officers, postal workers, restaurant servicers also wear their hats to various events.

Hat Facts

Q. When did hats become less fashionable?

A. Before the 1950s, men and women wore hats as much for a fashion statement as for protection and warmth. However, several possible reasons that faded the hat fad include:

Improved technology - Heating buildings became more efficient and effective reducing the need for a hat indoors.

Freedom - During World War II, hats were part of many uniforms including the military. When service members returned home, they ditched the hat with the uniform.

Transportation - Before affordable transportation and smooth roads crossed the country, most people rode public transportation or walked. With the increased popularity of the automobile came decreased headroom for hats.

Hairstyles - Especially for women, hats covered big, fancy hairstyles.

Hatless public figures - One notable figure who may have started a lasting trend was President John F. Kennedy.

This day is close to my heart, actually every day is National Hat Day in my life. I never leave home without it (bandana included). My go-to for my classic style ball cap is always Lids in the Poughkeepsie Galleria. I go with the old school ball cap with 100% polyester foam front, Mesh back and adjustable plastic snaps.

How Should One Celebrate National Hat Day in the Hudson Valley?

One should observe this special day here in the hudson Valley by wearing your favorite hat, trying on new styles, or hosting a hat-themed party. Share photos on social media by using #NationalHatDay to post on social media.

