Experience Led Zeppelin Magic Live With The Prezence At Sugar Loaf

New York based Led Zeppelin tribute The Prezence performing at Sugar Loaf PAC in Chester, NY.

If you are a fan of Led Zeppelin (and c'mon, who isn't!?) you gotta check out this tribute show to the mighty Zep at the beautiful Sugar Loaf perfroming Arts Center in Chester coming up this weekend.

A Little About The Prezence

The Prezence is an authentic, accurate, musical experience of Led Zeppelin based out of New York that was founded by drummer Sal Dameo back in 2008. The band has become a National act, performing at great venues all over, and recently announced that they have completed taping for a much anticipated new tv series called "The Clash of the Tributes".

The Band Members

The band is made up of 4 talented musicians: Queens native Dan Natelli on guitar (Jimmy Page), singer Alan Cruz from Woodstock, NY (Robert Plant), Sal Dameo from Brooklyn, NY on drums (John Bonham) and Ted Chmura from Springfield, MA on bass (John Paul Jones). The four members of the band are committed wholly to recreating the sights and sounds of a Led Zeppelin concert experience for the fans who come out to see them.

Where Can We Get Tickets For Saturday's Show?

You'll wanna get out to the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center this Saturday night, January 18 to "Get the Led Out" and experience this amazing Led Zeppelin show from The Prezence: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience. Doors open at 7pm, showtime 8pm. Check out the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center website here for tickets and info. Gonna be a great night this Saturday at SLPAC!

