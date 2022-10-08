Local Art School Offering ‘Naked Lunch’ Workshop in Ulster County

Nude painting. The idea might excite some people and completely terrify others.

Does this feel like something out of a movie or a popular TV show - draw me like one of your French girls - yes, we went there! I feel like every sitcom back in the '90's had an episode that revolved around one of the main characters participating in one of these painting classes with nude models, or even found themselves AS the nude model.

Well, this scene out of a movie or television show could be a reality for you before the month is over, as a local art school who works to offer high quality, affordable instruction in fine art, is offering quite the program.

Naked Lunch Sketch Class Workshop in Woodstock

The Woodstock School of Art is offering a 'Naked Lunch' workshop on Monday October 31, 2022, from 9am until 4pm at their Ulster County location. The description of the workshop reads as follows:

A variety of poses in a traditional sketch class format. Tuition includes lunch. Costumes optional.

At first I was confused about the costumes optional part, then I remembered that it was being held on Halloween. Imagine being the 'model' and trying to concentrate on holding your nude pose while in a room surrounded with 'artists' donning a variety of wild costumes. Ha!

The price tag registers at $50 for the seven hour workshop, and as mentioned, does include lunch, hence the title Naked Lunch.

About The Woodstock School of Art

Dating back to 1939, the site of the Woodstock School of Art were used as a school for arts and crafts like woodworking, masonry, blacksmithing and pottery, all as part of the National Youth Administration. When NYA ended after WWII, the Art Students League used the site to host summer school. Fast forward to 1968 when the Woodstock School of Art was officially established by four artists that had been part of the league that used the site for summer school programs. It was in 1980 that the remaining members of the Art Students League left the property, and Woodstock School of Art took over the buildings and formally established the program as a not-for-profit. You can read more about the history of the program and more about their offerings here.

Is this a class you would consider participating in? If not, you can also take a look at all of the other cool programs, classes and workshops they have going on throughout the year.

