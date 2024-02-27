Mannequin Caught With Pants Down at Hudson Valley Area Mall

The shocking scene was discovered in at Macy's storefront display.

You never know what you'll see when visiting the mall, and sometimes you could be in for a shock. Many customers passing through a popular area mall got an eyeful over the weekend at Macy's.

Macy's is an American department store chain founded in 1858 by Rowland Hussey Macy. It has been a sister brand to the Bloomingdale's department store chain since being acquired by holding company Federated Department Stores in 1994, which renamed itself Macy's, Inc. in 2007. It is the largest department store company by retail sales in the United States.

Macy's operates with 508 stores in the United States. Its flagship store is located at Herald Square in Manhattan. The company had 94,000 employees and an annual revenue of 25.3B as of January, 2023.

Shocking Scene at Macy's Store in Poughkeepsie Galleria

Macy's is a one of the popular anchor stores at the Poughkeepsie Galleria. An anchor store is a major retail shop that can be found inside a shopping mall or a strip mall setting. These are either big department stores or a part of a grocery retail chain. An anchor store serves as the prominent business in a mall. Mall shoppers were shocked this past weekend as a mannequin in the Macy's storefront display was caught with its pants down.

The culprit was located upstairs in the mens department of the store. No word on how the mannequin ended up in the embarassing predicament or for how long, but we can assume that some prankster gave the mannequin a ripdown at some point, pulling the jeans down to its knees, and a customer likely contacted store employees to rectify the situation. As of Tuesday morning the mannequin was spotted again, this time fully clothed.

