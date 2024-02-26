Mystery Solved of the Pink Tutu in Poughkeepsie Cigar Shop Window
An area business recently relocated into the former Havana Cigar Co. location.
We recently published a story about Poughkeepsie's Havana Cigar Co. shop on Raymond Ave. in Poughkeepsie and what happened to it. While we still don't know the reason for the shop having closed its doors, we did solve the mystery surrounding the pink tutu in the front window.
After writing the Havana Cigar Co. article, we received feedback from several sources including Marie Graff, owner of Balletomania, a popular ballet shop in Poughkeepsie was that previously located off Tucker Dr in Poughkeepsie.
Turns out the business relocated to the former cigar shop location at 2 Raymond Ave back on Feb. 1, 2024.
Balletomania Takes Over former Havana Cigar Co. Location
Balletomania is described on the store's official Facebook page as a footwear store and the Ultimate Dancers Boutique with professional pointe shoe fittings and apparel at discount prices.
It seems to be the only game in town really for the Hudson Valley area ballet dancer to get shoes and apparel and has been serving the area for some years now. Balletomania recently took to social media and posted about their move to the new location.
Balletomania owner Marie Graff told us that she moved into the new spot at the beginning of February and tried to keep some of the work of the former cigar shop in the setup.
Balletomania is the shop. We were at 2 tucker drive poughkeepsie before. Moved in February 1st. Tried to keep the work havana put into the space since it was beautiful.
-Marie Graff, owner of Balletomania
The store has 54 mostly 4 and 5-star Google reviews with many praising the business.
Wishing Balletomania much success at its great new location on the corner of Raymond Ave. and Main St in Poughkeepsie.
