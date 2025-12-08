80s Hair Metal Rockers Mullett Set for Hudson Valley Show

The premier rockers for hair band fanatics and lovers of rock ‘n’ roll playing Newburgh, NY.

Mullett is a popular American glam rock tribute band, formed in Connecticut, that perfectly captures the 80s hair band vibe, channeling bands like Poison, Bon Jovi, Van Halen, and Def Leppard through their look, sound, and energetic live shows. Known for authentic recreations and big hair, they're a favorite for parties, casinos, and festivals, bringing the classic glam rock era to life with original songs and covers, led by the vision of the late founder Ron Jovi.

Key Aspects of Mullett:

80s Glam Rock Tribute: They specialize in the look, feel, and music of the 1980s glam metal scene, complete with big hair and flashy stage presence.

Sound: Their sound is a faithful homage to iconic bands of the era, delivering high-energy rock anthems.

Performances: Mullett plays extensively across the U.S., from corporate events and casinos to theaters and festivals, known for captivating audiences.

Originals: Besides covers, they also release original music that fits the 80s theme, such as "80's Girl" and "All About Love".

Legacy: Founded by the late Ron Jovi, who passed in 2021, the band continues to perform, honoring his vision and keeping the spirit of 80s rock alive.

Members: Current members include Dan Halen, Teddy Lee, Jef Leppard, and Sebastian Rock, embodying their stage personas.

In essence, Mullett is THE band for fans who miss the golden age of hair metal, offering an authentic throwback experience with passion and high-energy performances.

Mullett Set to Rock Silk Factory in Newburgh

Mullet will perform at Silk Factory in Newburgh, NY this Friday, Dec. 12 in a night that promises to be nothin' but a good 80s time! Doors at 7pm, showtime 8pm. This is a show that all hair metal fans should not miss! Get tickets and info here.

