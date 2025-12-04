Metallica Offering Official Bootleg Of Poughkeepsie Concert From The 80s

Concert was recorded live at Mid Hudson Civic Center on the band's Master of Puppets tour.

Metallica formed out of Los Angeles, California in 1981 when singer/guitarist James Hetfield answered an advertisement posted by drummer Lars Ulrich in a local newspaper. The band’s current line up features founding members Hetfield and Ulrich, along with longtime guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo. Former members include lead guitarist Dave Mustaine and bassists Ron McGovney, Cliff Burton, and Jason Newsted.

Metallica’s fast tempo, aggressive sound made them one of the “Big Four” thrash metal bands along with Anthrax, Megadeth, and Slayer. The band established a growing fanbase in the underground metal community and won critical acclaim for their first four albums. Their third album Master of Puppets was described as one of the most influential and heaviest thrash albums.

Back in 1986, Metallica played the Mid Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie on their Master of Puppets Tour on Nov. 28 with special guest Metal Church. It would be one of the band's first shows with new bassist Jason Newsted following the tour bus accident in Sweden, while en route from Stockholm to Copenhagen, Denmark that took the life of Cliff Burton in September. Performances that were scheduled for October were postponed and the band hired new bassist Jason Newsted to complete the rest of the tour starting on October 28, 1986.

Metallica have now made available the previously unreleased Poughkeepsie concert from 1986 through nugs.net and LiveMetallica.com. Were you at this concert at the old Mid Hudson Civic Center (now the MJN Center)? Share your memories of this concert on the PDH Mobile app.

NEWLY ADDED TO NUGS' ARCHIVE OF LIVE METALLICA SHOWS

We’ve got a previously unreleased show from the Puppets Tour pulled from Lars’ Vault. This one has all the charm (read: “flaws”) you’d expect from a 39-year-old cassette tape, but the speed, power, and fury of this show are absolutely unhinged.

nugs.net LiveMetallica.com In case you missed it on Maximum Metallica, Stream or Download “Live at Mid-Hudson Civic Center, Poughkeepsie, NY - November 28, 1986” atand

Get our free mobile app

Metallica Albums Ranked There are moments of indecision when compiling this list. After all, we really could have had – for the first time ever – a three-way tie for first. Gallery Credit: UCR Staff