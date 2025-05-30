When Did This “New Poughkeepsie Hotspot” Close Its Doors?

Latin fusion restaurant that was bringing new life to Raymond Ave in Poughkeepsie is no more.

In February of 2024 we reported on La Vickyna, a new Latin fusion restaurant that was bringing new life to Poughkeepsie's Raymond Ave, becoming a new Poughkeepsie hotspot. The establishment opened with a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting and Celebration Party in December 2023. Before La Vickyna, it was the short-lived Delta Pi Greek restaurant and prior BurgerFi, which also didn't last very long.

I just noticed the other day while driving down Raymond Ave that La Vickyna had closed its doors.

After taking a peek through the front door we noticed that everything was gone. It was the end of La Vickna after just over a year. We're not sure exactly when the business closed its doors, but a look at their Facebook page gave no heads up of the closure or any details about it. A Google search says that the business is Permanently closed.

The spot seemed to be getting a lot of attention with a bunch of 4 and 5-star reviews on Google with complimentary comments about the establishment.

La Vickyna offered an exceptional dining experience that I can't recommend enough! The atmosphere was vibrant and the Mexican music playing in the background really set a fantastic vibe. The bartender was a highlight - friendly and attentive, ensuring our drinks were always perfect. The Onda drink, a delicious blend of tequila, soda, and passion fruit, was particularly awesome. It was the perfect complement to the amazing ambiance and service at La Vickyna. -5 Star Google Review

We're not sure what the reason was for the closure, but It makes you wonder why nothing seems to work at the old Juliet Billiards building at 60 Raymond Ave. I mean, being right next to Vassar College, you would think that spot would still have some relevance with the college kids, but who knows? Now we'll just wait and see what's next for 60 Raymond Ave.

