Motorist Saves Strangled Trooper During Valentine’s Day Fracas

The New York State Police say a Hudson Valley man went wild on Valentine's Day and attacked a trooper who needed to be saved by a passing motorist.

A Hudson Valley man spent the most romantic day of the year behind bars after police say he went on a violent rampage with a hammer that ended in an assault against a state trooper.

Just before 8:30 am on February 14, a 911 call was made to report a man trying to hit someone with a hammer. State police from the Catskill barracks responded to the scene at Harold C. Meyer Road in Earlton where they found Frank Baglieri.

According to police, the 41-year-old Hudson man tried to attack a co-worker with a hammer.

Baglieri had left the scene before police arrived, so troopers scattered to find the man. The alleged attacker was pulled over a half-mile from the scene of the incident. While interviewing Baglieri, one of the troopers says the man "became combative" and attacked the officer.

During the attack, Baglieri allegedly tried to strangle the trooper and take his gun out of the holster. Luckily, a passing motorist saw what was happening and came to the aid of the trooper, helping him take Baglieri into custody. After putting him into cuffs, the trooper searched the vehicle and discovered a claw hammer that was allegedly used in the attempted assault of Baglieri's coworker.

The officer was treated for minor injuries at Albany Medical, while the alleged attacker was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree, Robbery in the second degree, Assault in the second degree, Menacing in the second degree, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, Resisting Arrest, Obstruction of Governmental Administration, and Driving While Impaired by Drugs (DWAI).

Baglieri was held at Greene County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 Cash or $100,000 secured bond. He's slated to return to court on February 28.

