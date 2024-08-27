Motorcyclists in New York State Injured By Fallen Powerlines

State Police say that they reposed to what they're referring to as an "unusual incident" that lead to three motorcyclists being hospitalized. Offcials say the incident happened on one of the more traveled highways in the state, during the ealry afternoon hours of August 25.

Normally, biker injuries are caused by crashes with turning vehicles, bikes slipping on slick pavement, riders swerving to avoid deer, other wildlife, or fallen objects, or a simple mistake from the motorcyclist themself.

However, you don't normally associate a motorcycle crash with someone being it by a falling powerline?

According to the website of Muth Law P.C., there are over four hundred electrocutions and more than 4,000 non-fatal electrical injuries every year, in the United States. The highest fatality rates are due to contact with a downed power line, says the firm's website.

Motorcyclists Riding in New York State Injured By Fallen Powerlines

The New York State Police said in a press release that troopers responded to Route 17C in Barton, New York for an unusual incident, just before 1 PM Sunday.

State Police aka that an investigation revealed that a NYSEG utility pole broke that was attached to a number of powerlines. The powerlines and a portion of the pole fell onto the highway, says State Police.

The downed lines resulted in three motorcyclists from Pennsylvania being taken by ambulance to a nearby hospitals.

Troopers on scene determined that a live wire fell onto the middle of Route 17C when the motorcycles were coming down the roadway. The wire struck one of the passengers on the back of a motorcycle, which caused the bike to overturn.

State Police say the crash resulted in a 62-year-old male driver and a 63-year-old female passenger, both of Athens, PA, being transported by ambulance to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.

A 70-year-old male driver and a 79-year-old female passenger from Sayre, PA were on another motorcycle behind the first. In an attempt to avoid the bike in front of them, the second pair went off the roadway, which resulted in the driver being taken to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.

WENY says the woman on the second bike was uninjured.

State Police have not yet said how or why the utility police fella on to the road to begin with.