Offcials say they are continuing to investigate a crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist in New York state. The fatal crash happened Thursday afternoon on a main state route that crosses I-90, says State Police. The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.

Motorcyclists can face many dangers on he road, a number of which that are beyond their control. Back in June, State Police reported that troopers responded to a report of a single motorcycle crash near the I-787 and I-90 interchange in Albany, that climbed life of a man.

Statistics

According to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research, part of the University at Albany's Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy, an average of 162 motorcyclists died on roads across New York state between 2017 and 2021.

Crash Claims the Life of Motorcyclist in New York State

New York State Police said in a press release that troopers responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle accident on State Route 26 in the town of Ava, NY.

State Police say an investigation revealed that a man operating a 1997 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle collided with a 2017 Hyundai Sonata operated by a 61-year-old woman from Rome, NY.

See Also: New York State Police Say Orange County Man Died in Head-On Crash

The initial investigation revealed that the vehicle and motorcycle were both traveling north on State Route 26 when the operator of vehicle attempted to make a left-hand turn into a driveway. The operator of the motorcycle attempted to overtake and pass the Hyundai in the left-hand lane and collided with the vehicle making the left turn into the driveway, says State Police

The driver of the Hyundai was transported to Rome Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Offcials say the motorcyclist was ejected from his motorcycle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

New York State Police have identified deceased man as 34-year-old Tyler L. Carnell of Lee Center, New York

See Also: Officials Say Bus Crashed Through Home in New York State